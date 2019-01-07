More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
NFL wild-card round ratings up 12 percent over last year
The NFL's strong regular season of TV ratings continued into its opening weekend of the postseason.The league said on Monday that there was an average…
Movies
Review: 'The Upside' is a cliche-ridden, exploitative mess
It's said that January is one of the prime months that Hollywood chooses to dump its most embarrassing films and "The Upside" doesn't exactly disprove…
Variety
Bob McDonnell, former Virginia Governor, files for divorce
Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years.
TV & Media
Twin Cities Public Television explores dark history with 'Dictator's Playbook'
Six-part series is the latest big-tent project from the St. Paul-based outlet that helped bring "Hoop Dreams" to the screen.
National
Woman sentenced to life as teen in killing wins clemency
A woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 was granted clemency Monday by Tennessee's governor and will be released from prison later this year.
