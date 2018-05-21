More from Star Tribune
National
'Don't be mad at Claire': McCaskill courts black voters
The African-American community's frustration with Sen. Claire McCaskill is real.
National
The Latest: Official resigns after Afghanistan bombing claim
The Latest on question claims made by a high-level State University of New York official (all times local):
Variety
Judge: School shooting suspect comments are admissible
Incriminating statements to law officers made by a student arrested after four people were shot at a Washington state high school last year will be admissible in upcoming court proceedings, a Spokane County judge ruled Monday.
Variety
The Latest: McConnell opens Senate session; mourns victims
The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):
National
From taxes to school safety, Legislature's work is in limbo
Minnesota lawmakers have wrapped up their work for the year, but the outcome of the session is still in limbo.
