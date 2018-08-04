More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cejudo upsets Johnson, Dillashaw stops Garbrandt at UFC 227
Henry Cejudo pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 227.
Twins
New Twin makes his mark in rout of Royals
Reliever Oliver Drake set an MLB record by playing for his fifth team this year. "A lot of guys are grinding, and I feel like my season hasn't really even started," he said.
MN United
Timbers extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Union
Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Twins
Astros get 13 hits in 14-0 rout of Dodgers; McCullers hurt
Josh Reddick's three-run homer highlighted Houston's seven-run eighth, and the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
National
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Ahead of campaigning in Ohio on Saturday, President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on the state's favorite son, savaging NBA star LeBron James in a late-night tweet that derided the intelligence of one of the nation's most prominent African-American men.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.