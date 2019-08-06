More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings' line practices what they can't truly practice: zone blocking
Simulating the required reads and cut blocks risks injuries, so the line must wait to face an opponent to unleash the possibilities.
Wolves
For Popovich, finding a team quickly will be a challenge
USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich typically has a month of NBA training camp and a half-dozen or so preseason games before he picks a San Antonio team, and then gets a few more months of the regular-season grind to mold those Spurs into playoff shape.
Vikings
Immersing Irv: Vikings have big plans for rookie tight end
When the Minnesota Vikings take the field against New Orleans in their preseason opener, Irv Smith Jr. will be the latest but nowhere close to the last person in the country to commemorate his 21st birthday with a visit to the Big Easy.
Gophers
Nebraska aide relishing practices following cancer treatment
Jovan Dewitt's happy place is on the practice field, and he's never appreciated being there as much as he does now.
Vikings
Kendricks: 'We're blessed to be out here'
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks describes ways to avoid monotony during camp as things can often become repetitive, but the players have ways of firing each other up and keeping things lighthearted.