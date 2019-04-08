More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
Why HGTV and Food Channel are must-see TV in Twin Cities waiting rooms
Waiting room TVs are now tuned to HGTV, Animal Planet and Nat Geo to avoid partisan politics.
Books
Trying to flee the past, across continents and generations in 'The Volunteer'
FICTION: Characters in Salvatore Scibona's second novel endure war, abandonment and more.
Books
Court: State must pay legal fees over 'In Cold Blood' notes
Kansas must pay legal feels arising from its efforts to stop publication of notebooks kept by the lead investigator into the murders of a Kansas family chronicled in Truman Capote's book "In Cold Blood."
National
Judge: Neo-Nazi website founder must be in US for deposition
A neo-Nazi website operator must be present in the U.S. for questioning under oath in a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic "troll storm"…
Variety
'Necessity': Those in US illegally push for license to drive
Dairy farm worker Luis Jiménez gambles every time he drives without a license. Even a minor traffic stop could alert immigration agents that he is in the country illegally and lead to deportation.