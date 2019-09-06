More from Star Tribune
Enbridge looks to conduct surveys to move pipeline
Enbridge Energy is looking for permission to conduct land surveys in northern Wisconsin as it considers re-routing a pipeline out of an American Indian reservation.
Minneapolis
Lake Nokomis beaches reopen after 73 confirmed cases of E. coli illness
Now that the swimming season is over, the city has reopened the lake's two beaches.
Local
Keeping Lake Superior clean: 'There's no poop fairy'
The Duluth-area Regional Stormwater Protection Team released a video this week preaching clean water through potty humor.
South Metro
Lawsuit: Lakeville school's failure to treat student's asthma led to brain damage
The district denies responsibility for the student's injuries.
Local
Minnesotan's death becomes 4th in U.S. tied to vaping illness
The death involved an older person with an underlying respiratory illness who had vaped an illicit THC-containing compound.