Vikings
Kirk Cousins expects jeers after jilting Jets
They offered more money, but quarterback chose Vikings.
Vikings
Sheldon Richardson has grown from his 'self-inflicted' downfall
Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson called the Jets just another game and took full responsibility for his "self-inflicted" downfall and trade from New York…
Twins
Kershaw dominant, Dodgers beat Brewers 5-2, lead NLCS 3-2
Clayton Kershaw bounced back from one of his worst postseason starts with one of his best, pitching the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Wednesday to move one win from a return trip to the World Series.
Vikings
Vikings at Jets scouting report
Scouting report Vikings at New York JetsSunday, noon, at MetLife Stadium (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM)About The Jets• The Jets (3-3) won for the…
Twins
