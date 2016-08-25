Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Ledecky won four gold medals and one silver at the Rio games.

