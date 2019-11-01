More from Star Tribune
Ex-Trump aide confirms Ukraine aid was linked to Biden probe
A former top White House official confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trump's demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but testified that there's nothing illegal, in his view, about the quid pro quo at the center of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.
Sheriff: Halloween night 'multiple shooting' in N California
A sheriff's department in Northern California says it's investigating a "multiple shooting" on Halloween night.
Katie Hill blames scandal, resignation on 'double standard'
California freshman congresswoman Katie Hill bid a defiant farewell to the House on Thursday, suggesting a double standard forced her resignation amid a messy divorce, "gutter" politics and nude photos made public.
The Latest: House passes rules package for impeachment probe
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment resolution (all times local):