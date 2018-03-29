More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Astros open defense, Giancarlo leads new faces
A look at what's happening all around the majors today:___FIRST DEFENSEThe Houston Astros begin the season as reigning World Series champions for the first time…
Wolves
Jordan: Career scoring leader Walker is epitome of a Hornet
Hornets owner Michael Jordan probably wishes he had a few more players like Kemba Walker. Perhaps then his team might be a regular NBA playoff contender.
Wolves
Randle's double-double lifts Lakers to 103-93 win over Mavs
Rookie Kyle Kuzma wasn't shy about what he expects from the Los Angeles Lakers over their final eight games.
Wolves
KAT scores team-record 56 points as Wolves beat Atlanta 126-114
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns became one of eight NBA players to record a 55/15 game with his 56-point, 15-rebound game Wednesday that set a team scoring record.
Wolves
Timberwolves 126, Atlanta 114
The Timberwolves, behind Karl-Anthony Towns' franchise-record 56 points, beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-114 at Target Center on Wednesday evening.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.