More From Nation
Nation
Officers describe faint whimper, finding abandoned infant
A faint whimper in the darkness was all it took.
National
Trump sought 'the best' in hunt for Supreme Court nominee
In calls from the Oval Office, from Air Force One, and from his New Jersey golf club, President Donald Trump returned over and over to the same question as he mulled his next Supreme Court nomination: "Who's the best here?"
Nation
2 ex-workers charged in World War II veteran's 2017 death
Two former employees of a Mississippi veterans home have been charged with manslaughter in the 2017 death of a 93-year-old World War II veteran.
National
Opponents sue to nix ballot measure to split California in 3
Opponents of an initiative to split California into three states asked the state Supreme Court to pull the measure from the ballot, arguing it's too drastic a change to state government to go through the normal initiative process.
Variety
Oklahoma fast-tracking medical marijuana, but with pushback
Oklahoma pushed ahead with emergency rules Tuesday aimed at fast-tracking operations of the medical marijuana industry, but not before concerned health officials tacked on requirements that cannabis advocates say will only slow things down.
