Fallen bridge: Toll up to 6 dead as officials seek answers
Six people were killed and 10 others hospitalized in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge under construction at Florida International University, police said Friday as state and federal investigators worked to determine how and why the five-day-old span failed.
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
Collapse of Florida pedestrian bridge built with innovative system kills 6
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing at least four people, authorities said.
Corinthian students will only see partial loan relief
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
The Latest: 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local):
