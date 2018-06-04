More from Star Tribune
Robert Motherwell painting stolen in 1978 is returned
A painting by the modernist master Robert Motherwell that disappeared from a New York warehouse in 1978 and was presumed stolen has been returned after 40 years, federal law enforcement officials announced.
National
Police: Teen killed by man met at counterculture gathering
Authorities in Kentucky used dental records to identify the woman killed after attending this year's "Rainbow Family" counterculture gathering in a Georgia forest.
TV & Media
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were…
Nation
Trump: Relations with May strong after explosive interview
In a fresh bout of diplomatic whiplash, President Donald Trump denied Friday he had criticized Prime Minister Theresa May and declared the U.S.-U.K. relationship "the highest level of special" — not long after lobbing thunderous broadsides against her.
Nation
Melania Trump dutifully tries her hand at lawn bowls
Her game face on, Melania Trump dutifully tried her hand at lawn bowls during a solo outing Friday to a historic London veterans' retirement home on her first visit to Britain as America's first lady.
