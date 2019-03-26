More from Star Tribune
Trump border emergency survives as House veto override fails
The Democratic-led House failed Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's first veto, salvaging his effort to steer billions of extra dollars to erecting border barriers and delivering a victory to the White House in a constitutional and political clash that's raged for months.
National
Appeals court tilts against Trump in Twitter fight
Judges on a federal appeals court in New York seem skeptical of arguments that President Donald Trump can legally ban critics from his Twitter account.
Variety
Mississippi falling, Corps closing spillway near New Orleans
The Mississippi River is falling at New Orleans and crews have begun closing a historic flood control structure that diverts the river's water into a brackish lake, the Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.
National
Pence calls for landing US astronauts on moon in 5 years
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called for landing astronauts on the moon within five years, an accelerated pace that would aim to put Americans on the lunar south pole.
Variety
Maker of OxyContin agrees to $270M settlement in Oklahoma
The maker of OxyContin and the company's controlling family agreed Tuesday to pay a groundbreaking $270 million to Oklahoma to settle allegations they helped create the nation's deadly opioid crisis with their aggressive marketing of the powerful painkiller.