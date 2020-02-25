More from Star Tribune
National
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
President Donald Trump said he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.
Stage & Arts
'Silent Sky' heroine helps map the stars in play set in Bell Museum planetarium
Review: Play about pioneering astronomer gains from staging at Bell Museum planetarium.
Online daters looking for more than endless swiping
While taboos surrounding online dating are long gone, some of today's app users are sick of the endless swiping and virtual pen-paling that leads nowhere when it comes to long-term relationships, according to industry leaders who are responding with new ways to get users off their phones and out meeting people in the real world.
Variety
Stocks open higher on Wall Street following 2 steep drops
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market finds its footing following back-to-back drops of more than 3% as fears spread about economic fallout from the virus outbreak. Technology stocks and banks did well in early trading Wednesday. Bond prices fell back a bit after soaring over the past few days, a sign that investors were feeling a little less nervous. The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,148. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.6%, to 27,237. The Nasdaq added 85 points, or 1%, to 9,048. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.
National
Coronavirus poses tough challenge for economic policymakers
The fast-moving coronavirus isn't just confounding health officials. It's also bedeviling policymakers and central bankers who are struggling to assess the economic damage from an outbreak that's reached 37 countries and territories, infected 80,000 people and killed 2,700 worldwide.