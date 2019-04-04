More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Elaine Wynn testifies about misconduct claims
The Latest on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission's hearings on what Wynn Resorts knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn (all times local):
National
US colleges halt work with Huawei following federal charges
Some of the nation's top research universities are cutting ties with Chinese tech giant Huawei as the company faces allegations of bank fraud and trade theft.
Celebrities
Variety
Court upholds Kentucky's abortion law requiring ultrasounds
A Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions is constitutional, a divided federal appeals court declared Thursday.
Celebrities
The Latest: Man pleads not guilty to killing Nipsey Hussle
The Latest on Los Angeles prosecutors filing a murder case against the man accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):