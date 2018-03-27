More from Star Tribune
Dayton preschool request gets icy reception from GOP
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton wants to ensure the state keeps providing preschool programs after he leaves office.
The Latest: NY to lead suit challenging citizenship question
The Latest on the 2020 census and the addition of a question on citizenship (all times local):
2 officers in black man's fatal shooting won't be charged
Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges Tuesday against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man during a struggle outside a convenience store nearly two years after his death caused widespread protests.
California county urged to avoid Trump's 'sanctuary' lawsuit
Leaders of Orange County, California, planned Tuesday to consider fighting a state law aimed at protecting immigrants from stepped-up deportations under the Trump administration.
Lawsuit challenges FDA delay of e-cigarette review
Several anti-smoking groups are suing the Food and Drug Administration over a decision by Trump administration officials to delay the review of e-cigarettes.
