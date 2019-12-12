More from Star Tribune
Study shows hostility toward journalists by Trump fans
It's been true for some time that Republicans are generally more hostile to the news media than Democrats , but a study released Thursday found that's much more the case for supporters of President Donald Trump.
National
House panel presses toward historic Trump impeachment vote
The House Judiciary Committee pressed toward a historic vote Thursday to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Split sharply along party lines, the panel was expected to send the charges to the full House for pre-Christmas action next week.
National
Civil rights lawyers stake claim in Confederate statue case
A national civil rights group has warned the leaders of the University of North Carolina that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement involving a statue of a Confederate soldier that protesters toppled last year at the system's flagship campus.
National
After tragedy, Oregon Christmas tree industry buoyed by bill
It was nighttime when Pedro Lucas came home, clutching receipts showing he had paid a funeral home to have the bodies of three immigrant laborers returned to Guatemala from Oregon.
National
Appeals court rehears arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit
A divided federal appeals court spent more than three hours Thursday sparring over whether President Donald Trump is illegally profiting from the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel.