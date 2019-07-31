More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins pick up Giants reliever Sam Dyson at trade deadline
The Twins picked up Giants right-handed reliever Sam Dyson for three prospects. Dyson has also pitched for Toronto, Miami and Texas in his eight-year career, and won't be eligible for free agency until 2021.
Twins
Fight night: Massive brawl interrupts Reds-Pirates game; eight ejected
Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett ran from the mound toward the Pittsburgh dugout and started swinging as players came onto the field. Here's how it unfolded, including the video.
MN United
FIFA expands Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023
FIFA's Council has unanimously approved expanding the Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and has reopened bidding to host the tournament…
Twins
The Latest: Dodgers, Cardinals swap players on injured list
The Latest on Major League Baseball's trade deadline (all times Eastern):4:35 p.m.The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis…
Vikings
Thielen says high expectations usually don't lead to success
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that the best way to improve on an individual level is to work on things that are uncomfortable.