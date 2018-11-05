More from Star Tribune
Star Tribune all-metro volleyball second, third teams
Second teamLauren Clark, Champlin Park, sr., OH: Athletic and explosive. A dominant hitter. College: Penn StateKyndra Hansen, Mahtomedi, sr., OH: Did it all for the…
Sports
Star Tribune volleyball All-Metro first team
Elizabeth JuhnkeHitter, blockerLakeville North, sr., 6-1College: South DakotaA consummate leader whose passion for volleyball is unparalleled. Has developed an impressive swing and can hit with…
Sports
Past Metro Players of the Year in volleyball
Past metro volleyball players of the year• 1987: Alice Commers and Michelle Kaminski, Columbia Heights• 1988: Jessica Fiebelkorn, Osseo• 1989: Kim Hanson and Allison Murphy,…
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Improbable St. Michael-Albertville comeback depended on sure hands
Receiver Brandon Langdok recovered two of the Knights' three onside kicks in the fourth quarter, sparking St. Michael-Albertville's wild 29-28 comeback victory over Edina in the second round of the Class 6A football tournament.
Sports
Metro Volleyball Player of the Year: Elizabeth Juhnke
The Lakeville North attacker is always looking to improve.
