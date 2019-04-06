More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Former Gopher Daquein McNeil found not guilty of first-degree murder
Once-promising U basketball player waited nearly two years for a verdict in Baltimore.
Gophers
Jordan Murphy talks after College All-Star game
Gophers senior forward Jordan Murphy talks about playing in front of Minnesota fans again, his future and teammates like Amir Coffey, who declared early for the NBA Draft
Gophers
Hartman: For ESPN's Vitale, nothing tops the Final Four
Lengendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale said what makes this event so special is the unique drama of the NCAA tournament.
Twins
Sloppy defense, pitching spoil Polanco's five-hit cycle in loss to Phillies
Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi failed to get out of the first inning, and the Twins unraveled from there save for Jorge Polanco's big night at the plate.
Local
March Madness on full display downtown Minneapolis
Tens of thousands of basketball fans descended on the streets and skyways, reveling all day and into the night in Final Four fan activities that stretched from U.S. Bank Stadium to the Minneapolis Convention Center and along Nicollet Mall.