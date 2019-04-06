More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
It's a funky Final Four but these teams are easy to like
The teams in this year's Final Four are perfect for Minneapolis; they bring joy, surprise and the best of sports to our big stadium.
Sports
Story lines and prediction: Auburn vs. Viirginia promises a battle over tempo
Breaking down Saturday's national semifinal game.
Sports
Story lines and prediction: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech tells a tale of two coaches
Breaking down Saturday's national semifinal.
Gophers
Winston provides calm for Spartans to weather any storm
Cassius Winston, a first-team All-America, has an uncanny ability to calm things down for the Spartans, or rev things up dramatically, depending on what coach Tom Izzo needs.
Gophers
Hartman: For ESPN's Vitale, nothing tops the Final Four
Lengendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale said what makes this event so special is the unique drama of the NCAA tournament.