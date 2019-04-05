More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Chicago to visit Milwaukee
Chicago Cubs (1-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-1, first in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels…
Twins
Pineda expected to start for the Twins against Phillies
Minnesota Twins (4-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-1, first in the AL East)Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda…
Wolves
Milwaukee takes on Brooklyn, looks for 6th straight home win
Brooklyn Nets (39-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (59-20, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn…
Wild
Dallas plays conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (37-35-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-32-7, fourth in the Central Division)Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Minnesota…
Twins
Trout homers twice to help Angels snap 5-game skid
Mike Trout doesn't seem to be feeling the pressure of his $426.5 million, 12-year contract when playing at home.