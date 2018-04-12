More from Star Tribune
Celebrities
Nick Nolte looks back on his movie roles, drugs, mug shots
You might remember Nick Nolte's infamous mug shot from 2002, the one where the three-time Oscar nominee wears his hair wild and his shirt Hawaiian. But did you know he has another one from many years before that arrest?
National
California to join Guard border mission, but with conditions
California Gov. Jerry Brown accepted President Donald Trump's call to send the National Guard to the Mexican border, but rejected the White House's portrait of a burgeoning border crisis and insisted that his troops will have nothing to do with immigration enforcement.
National
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 for salacious Trump tip; didn't publish story
Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to a less famous individual: a former doorman at one of the real estate mogul's New York City buildings.
Movies
Connecticut man pleads guilty to hacking celebrity accounts
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to hacking into the iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and others so he could steal personal information, including private photographs and videos.
Variety
Teacher who accidentally fired gun in class resigns
A teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety has resigned.
