Motorsports
Hamilton quickest in both practice sessions for Chinese GP
Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was quickest in both practice sessions on Friday for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Twins
Mauer reaches 2,000-hit milestone in Twins shutout
Joe Mauer collected his 2,000th career hit Thursday in a 4-0 win over the White Sox, a game Jose Berrios took over with 11 strikeouts.
Golf
Brooke Henderson takes Lotte Championship lead
Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free Thursday to take the second-round lead in the Lotte Championship.
Twins
Stratton shuts down Padres on 1 hit in Giants' 7-0 win
Chris Stratton is the San Francisco Giants' de facto No. 1 starter because of injuries, and boy did he pitch like it Thursday night.
Wild
Kane scores 2 goals in playoff debut, Sharks top Ducks 3-0
While Evander Kane watched Stanley Cup playoff hockey from his couch during the first eight years of his NHL career, the power forward felt confident he could thrive in the pressurized atmosphere of the postseason if he could only get the chance.
