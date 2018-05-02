More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Unsigned safety Reid files collusion grievance against NFL
The NFL players' union says former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.
Sports
Petra Kvitova cruises into Prague Open quarterfinals
Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday.
Gophers
Pitino's Gophers are on a high-speed search to fill open scholarships
Gophers are one assistant coach and two players short of a full roster after offseason changes and a turbulent April recruiting season.
Local
CDC shows Minnesota as hot spot for tick-related illnesses
Now that summer is almost here, public health officials urge people to plan ahead to limit threats from ticks and mosquitoes.
Motorsports
F1 seeking to hold race in Miami starting in 2019
Formula One announced Wednesday it wants to stage a street race in Miami starting in 2019 and the city commission has scheduled a vote next…
