Wolves
Jerebko, Durant lead Warriors past Jazz 124-123
Jonas Jerebko crashed the basket and tipped in a shot against his former team with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
Motorsports
Logano earns pole for elimination race at Kansas Speedway
Joey Logano hopped out of his car and jokingly thanked his Penske Racing team for all the wise adjustments that they made before he qualified on the pole for Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.
Golf
Dunlap, Quinn share lead in Champions playoff opener
Scott Dunlap and Fran Quinn shot 5-under 67 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Sports
Crowd of 50,000-plus will watch Minnesota's last home game
After almost two full years as a Major League Soccer franchise, Minnesota United FC has been an unquestionably successful draw in a crowded sports market.
Sports
Friday's college hockey roundup
Massachusetts jumped to a 3-0 lead in the seventh minute of the second period and withstood a rally by No. 1 Ohio State to upset…
