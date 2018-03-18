More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Dominant Ducks end Gophers season in NCAA tournament's second round
Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points and sank a first-half buzzer-beater that discouraged U.
Gophers
NCAA tournament: Oregon 101, Gophers 73
The Gophers bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a 101-73 loss at second-seeded Oregon.
Gophers
No. 2 seed Oregon advances with 101-73 win over Minnesota
At the halftime buzzer against Minnesota, Sabrina Ionescu nailed an improbable 3-pointer and then fell to the court. A moment later, she was clearly angry with herself for missing the free throw that went with it.
Gophers
Gophers disappointed in blowout NCAA loss to Oregon
Gophers coach Marlene Stollings, Carlie Wagner and Destiny Pitts talk Sunday after 101-73 NCAA second round loss at Oregon
Gophers
New Viking Richardson brings heat
New Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's best season came in 2014, playing as a defensive end in the Jets' 3-4 scheme. That year, Richardson had…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.