More From Sports
Outdoors
She didn't hunt or fish as a child, but the bug hit hard in adulthood
My Outdoor Life: Minnesotan Ashley Peters is immersed now, and wants it for others.
Outdoors
North Country Trail's reroute remains tangled in politics
Bill would allow practical reroute that closes gap from Chippewa National Forest to existing trails.
Gophers
Big Ten opponents set for Gophers men's, women's basketball
Gophers-Badgers rivalry gets home-and-away treatment in Big Ten basketball next season.
Outdoors
Do This Now: State and regional park walks, Earth Day events
Geocaching, walks under the moon and more this weekend.
Outdoors
Spring, fall trips to boundary waters have their special joys
You go before or after the usual times and you won't have bugs -- or people -- to deal with.
