Twins
Dodgers' Machado fined by MLB for kicking Brewers 1B Aguilar
Dodgers star Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for kicking Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the NL Championship Series.
MN United
Track star Semenya adds fans as testosterone battle drags
South African track star Caster Semenya can add LeBron James to the list of admirers ahead of her showdown with the international track and field governing body.
Vikings
Broncos, Cardinals in Thursday matchup of struggling teams
The Arizona Cardinals can't run the football. The Denver Broncos can't stop the run.
Twins
MLB clears Astros of wrongdoing in dugout incidents
Major League Baseball has concluded that a Houston Astros employee was only monitoring opposing dugouts during the postseason to make sure other teams weren't breaking rules.
Vikings
Cousins hopes Vikings defense can contain Darnold
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins views Sam Darnold as a capable quarterback for the New York Jets, and respects what he has done for them.
