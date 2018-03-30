More from Star Tribune
National
EPA chief paid $50 a night for DC condo linked to lobbyist
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency paid just $50 a night to stay in a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents a roster of fossil fuel companies.
TV & Media
Guns stolen from 'Honey Boo Boo' star's car
A former star of reality TV show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" says two fully loaded handguns were stolen from her car outside a Georgia hotel.
Music
Twin Cities concerts of the week: Judas Priest, Jeremy Messersmith, Soccer Mommy
Big gigs for March 30-April 5, also including Weird Al Yankovic, Little Big Town, John Maus and Margaret Glaspy.
Home & Garden
Home design ideas, spring bulbs and more
Spring flower show moves to Galleria.
Variety
Facebook exec disavows his own his provocative memo
The author of a provocative Facebook memo declaring that growth is justified even if it costs lives says he doesn't actually agree with the memo and wrote it to provoke debate.
