More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Walz wins Minnesota governor's race, extending DFL control
Timothy J. Walz, a Democrat from Mankato, will be the 41st governor of Minnesota after defeating Republican Jeff Johnson in Tuesday's election. "Hello, one Minnesota!"…
Politics
DFLer McCollum wins 10th term to U.S. House from Minnesota's Fourth District
She defeated two repeat challengers to keep the seat she's held in Congress for nearly two decades.
Politics
Nearly all votes in: Rep. Collin Peterson leads Dave Hughes in Minnesota's 7th District
U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson moved out in front of Republican Dave Hughes, as the 15-term Democrat tries to hold on in western Minnesota’s GOP-trending Seventh…
Politics
Ilhan Omar makes history, becoming 1st Somali-American elected to U.S. House
Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib will become the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress.
Politics
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer wins third term in Minnesota's Sixth District by wide margin
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer easily won a third term against Democratic challenger Ian Todd, a first-time candidate and Air Force veteran. “Guided by our…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.