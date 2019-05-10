More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Why does Facebook fail to fix itself? It's partly humans
The question comes up over and over, with extremist material, hate speech, election meddling and privacy invasions. Why can't Facebook just fix it?
Variety
Your Uber has arrived, on Wall Street
With a ring of the opening bell, Uber began picking up passengers as a newly minted public company Friday and investors waited to bet on a service with huge potential, but a long way from turning a profit.
National
Reporter detained while covering Connecticut demonstration
A reporter with Hearst Connecticut Media was briefly detained while covering a demonstration on the anniversary of a police shooting.
Nation
3 charged after newborn left atop trash can in Chicago alley
The teenage parents of a newborn left atop a trash can in Chicago are facing attempted murder charges, and a grandmother of the child is accused of lying to police about finding the baby.
Variety
The Latest: Long-time Uber employee rings NYSE opening bell
The Latest on ride-hailing giant Uber's initial public stock offering (all times local):