Vikings
Curious calls doom Bears, Broncos to last-second losses
Vic Fangio's new and old teams were done in over the weekend and curious, conservative calls were the culprit.
Wolves
Kawhi's 30 propels Clippers to 111-96 win over Hornets
Kawhi Leonard is only four games into his tenure back home in Los Angeles, and Paul George is still several games away from his Clippers debut. Everybody is still getting to know each other on this reconfigured roster.
Wolves
Mitchell's last-second FT lifts Jazz over Suns 96-95
Donovan Mitchell would have loved to end the game with some sort of highlight-reel dunk or step-back 3-pointer that would be replayed over and over again on television for the next 24 hours.
Wolves
Nuggets remain undefeated with 101-94 win over Kings
Jamal Murray took the blame for another slow start by Denver's offense and quickly pointed out how well the Nuggets have been playing defensively.
Vikings
Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14
Mason Rudolph heard the boos. They were impossible to miss as the minutes passed, the mistakes piled up and the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves down two scores on Monday night to arguably the worst team in the NFL.