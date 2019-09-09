More from Star Tribune
USC athletic director Lynn Swann abruptly resigns
Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann resigned Monday after three tumultuous years on the job at his alma mater.
Twins
Bombas away: Left, center, right. Check out every Twins' team-record home run
The Twins set a team record for home runs in a season over the weekend and this chart shows who hit each of the 228 "bombas" and where they landed.
Sports
Scoggins: 'Nightmares' could power a Vikings dream season
If the Vikings are able to climb back into the NFL's top tier, they'll do so on the shoulders of their terrific defensive line.
Wild
After nearly 100 games last season, Wild winger Jordan Greenway eager for more
The Wild opens training camp on Thursday at the Tria rink in St. Paul.
Vikings
Jayron Kearse says overthinking is ineffective
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse talked about his role in the nickel position, saying that switching from playing safety comes naturally for him.