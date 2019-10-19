More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Donald Trump Jr.: provocateur, master preacher for father
The shout of "2024!" from the crowd was unmistakable. It stopped Donald Trump Jr. cold.
National
Correction: Trump-Perry story
In a story Oct. 19 about Energy Secretary Rick Perry, The Associated Press reported erroneously the title of John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
National
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90
Thomas D'Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.
St. Paul
Cities struggle to stay ahead of ash borer's rapid spread
Streetscapes grow more barren across the state as ash borer chews through canopy, city budgets
National
Caught up in Trump impeachment, US diplomats fight back
Three years of simmering frustration inside the State Department is boiling over on Capitol Hill as a parade of current and former diplomats testify to their concerns about the Trump administration's unorthodox policy toward Ukraine.