More From Sports
Wild
Kinkaid stops 21 shots, Devils beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
Already down a goalie, the New Jersey Devils watched MacKenzie Blackwood leave in the first period with a lower-body injury.
Wild
Seguin's 2nd goal lifts Stars past Capitals 2-1 in OT
Thanks to goalie Anton Khudobin, Tyler Seguin had a chance to get the game-winner in overtime for the Dallas Stars.
Wild
Golden Knights take down Ducks 3-2 for 5th straight win
Max Pacioretty scored in his return to the Vegas lineup and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Friday night.
Wolves
Bucks roll 144-112 in Budenholzer's 1st game vs Hawks
The last thing the Milwaukee Bucks wanted on Friday was a grind-it-out game, with Eastern Conference rival Toronto coming to town the next night to complete a back-to-back set.
Wolves
Wolves figure out Magic's hot-shooting act, storm back to win at home
The Wolves overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half to run away from the visiting Magic 120-103 at Target Center in the first home game of 2019.
