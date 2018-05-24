More from Star Tribune
National
Suit: Leagues' block of sports gambling cost racetrack $139M
A New Jersey horse racing association has sued the four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA over what it says is more than $130 million in lost sports betting revenue.
National
Trump aims to make it easier for companies to get to space
President Donald Trump is asking the government to make it easier for private companies to get to and from space.
National
Trial underway for refugee who challenged NSA surveillance
A refugee from Uzbekistan conspired to support a terrorist group financially and planned to travel overseas to join them, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday, walking jurors through a trove of phone calls, emails and other online activity they said proves the man's desire to help the group.
National
Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn
Many pension funds for public workers already owe far more in retirement benefits than they have in the bank, and the problem will only grow worse if the economy slows down, according to a report released Thursday.
Local
Legislature pushes Fort Snelling affordable housing, at $600K per unit
The Legislature in its infrastructure bill directed the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority to use its bonding authority for the project.
