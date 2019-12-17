More from Star Tribune
National
Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul
Congress is moving to pass the biggest new sales restrictions on tobacco products in more than a decade, with support from two unlikely backers: Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria and vaping giant Juul Labs.
National
Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian
A business associate of Rudy Giuliani received a $1 million payment in September from an indicted Ukrainian oligarch who is a fugitive from justice in the U.S., federal prosecutors revealed Tuesday.
Stage & Arts
Art at the airport: 10 great spots to catch a flight of fancy
Mario Montalvo was busy texting away at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Behind him, rabbits, faces and pots made of ceramics loomed. “Sometimes airports can be…
TV & Media
Television's 'Survivor' dealing with #MeToo-era issues
The CBS game "Survivor" ends its 39th edition this week reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching.
National
California freelance journalists sue over new state law
Freelance writers and photographers on Tuesday filed the second legal challenge to a broad new California labor law that they say could put some independent journalists out of business.