Community stepped up after owner's shooting forced Wendy's House of Soul to close during prime time
The Thanksgiving-Christmas holidays usually are gravy for chef Wendy Puckett, of Wendy's House of Soul, the small bistro and caterer on W. Broadway Avenue on…
New federal rules could put Minnesota's booming hemp industry 'in jeopardy,' ag officials warn
The rules would spread the State Department of Agriculture thin and punish farmers for small errors.
U.S. House directs EPA to declare 'forever chemicals' hazardous
Under the bill, the EPA would take action on PFOA and PFOS now and have five years to decide on all PFAS. The White House has indicated President Donald Trump would veto the measure, if the Senate even takes it up.
Sunrise Banks and partners launch affordable housing fund for Twin Cities area
Sunrise Banks Community Development Corp. aims to acquire 600-plus apartments to keep rents from climbing out of reach for tenants with lower incomes.
Boeing travails begin to ripple, 2,800 jobs lost in Kansas
Problems for Boeing and its troubled 737 Max aircraft, which appear to be growing deeper, have begun to ripple outward, with a major supplier announcing Friday that it will lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Kansas, where it is based.