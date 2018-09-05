More from Star Tribune
California wildfire shuts I-5, prompts new evacuations
Both directions of a major highway connecting California and Oregon were closed and evacuations were ordered Wednesday when a fast-moving wildfire swept through a wilderness area.
National
Major opioid maker to pay for overdose-antidote development
A company whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking the addiction and overdose crisis says it's helping to fund an effort to…
Variety
Tom Ford looks back on his career with leather and lace
Gigi Hadid took a dramatic twirl on the runway and Cardi B took a seat on Tom Ford's front row as he kicked off New York Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection that was both romantic and hard-edged.
Home & Garden
Demolished Pillsbury mansion's contents to be sold this weekend
Furniture from the demolished estate will be available this weekend.
TV & Media
Wisconsin, Florida earn preliminary Miss America wins
Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin scored the first preliminary wins in the post-swimsuit era of the Miss America pageant Wednesday night, and proclaimed a new day had arrived for a piece of Americana that's trying to reboot itself in a rapidly changing world.
