To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 30th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior, Minn. The event raises a large contribution to wounded veterans support organizations.

