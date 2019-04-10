More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Netanyahu poised to become Israeli PM for 5th time
Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward a historic fifth term as Israel's prime minister on Wednesday, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament.
World
Israeli exit polls show Netanyahu edging ahead
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward re-election early Wednesday, as exit polls and partial results showed him edging ahead of his main competitor in a tight race that was seen as a referendum on the long-serving leader.
World
The Latest: Israeli president to start PM talks next week
The Latest on the outcome of Israeli elections (all times local):
World
Fire breaks out at Bangkok mall complex, killing 3
A fire broke out at a major mall complex in Thailand's capital on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others, officials said.
World
Vatican opens its own probe in decades-old missing girl case
The Vatican has for the first time opened its own investigation into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared in the summer of 1983.