Golf
The Latest: Finau on Masters' leaderboard with injured ankle
The Latest on the first round of the Masters on Thursday (all times local):
Vikings
Vikings sign WR Tavarres King
The Vikings continued to add to their wide receiver group on Thursday, when they announced they signed former Giants receiver Tavarres King. The 27-year-old played…
Wild
Correction: Wild-Staal Gets 40 story
In a story April 3 about NHL player Eric Staal, The Associated Press misidentified the location of his Canadian hometown. Thunder Bay is located in Ontario.
Gophers
NHL contenders hope late-signing prospects are playoff ready
The ink was barely dry on his contract when Ryan Donato played his first professional game.Three days after his junior season at Harvard ended, Donato…
Outdoors
Anderson: Cold truth about the coming fish opener? Have augers ready
We've seen this kind of spring, and it could mean iced lakes Up North.
