Syrian Kurds say Turkish shelling, strikes kill 20 in Afrin
Turkish shelling and airstrikes on the northern Syrian Kurdish town of Afrin killed at least 20 civilians on Friday, Kurdish officials said, as the Turkish military urged residents of the town to leave and the Syrian Kurdish militiamen to surrender to besieging Turkish forces.
Indian singer convicted of trafficking jobseekers to America
A popular Indian pop singer was convicted of human trafficking and cheating Friday by a court that found he took money to pretend people were in his performance troupe so they could get jobs in North America.
Russia's rebel mayor calls for presidential election boycott
In Russia, where all governors and mayors are either Kremlin nominees or hail from Kremlin-friendly parties, Yevgeny Roizman cuts an odd figure.
The Latest: Russian envoy: US, UK have access to nerve agent
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive
A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.
