World
Trump: North Korea releases 3 U.S. detainees
Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the U.S. with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump said in the latest sign of improving relations between the two longtime adversary nations.
Unofficial Malaysia election tally shows swing to opposition
Unofficial results from Malaysia's general election Wednesday show the opposition alliance led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad is making strong gains at the expense of the ruling coalition.
South Sudan accuses US of blocking path to country's peace
South Sudan's government on Wednesday lashed out at the United States after the Trump administration threatened to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid amid the country's grinding civil war, calling the U.S. "a real obstacle" toward achieving peace.
Britain's Prince Charles in Greece for 3-day official visit
Britain's Prince Charles embarked Wednesday on an official visit to Greece, the birthplace of his father and kingdom of his paternal great-grandfather.
Polish official withstands da Vinci purchase criticism
Poland's culture minister has survived a no-confidence vote after he was accused of wasting public money when paying 100 million euros ($120 million) to a Polish-Spanish aristocrat for an art collection that includes Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine."
