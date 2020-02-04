More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Advocates allege ICE neglecting 5-year-old with head injury
A 5-year-old boy from Guatemala who fractured his skull in an accident and suffered bleeding around his brain is not being properly treated at an immigration detention center in Texas for what could be a traumatic brain injury, family members and advocates alleged.
National
Companies offer rebuke of Tennessee's anti-LGBT adoption law
Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are "in doubt" over the legislation.
National
California pardons gay civil rights leader in new initiative
A civil rights leader who was gay and a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was posthumously pardoned by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also announced Wednesday what may be the nation's first process for forgiving those convicted under outdated laws punishing homosexual activity.
National
Impeachment done, Pelosi unburdens herself about Trump
President Donald Trump was gone, the House lights were dimming, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked up to her friends and family in the gallery overhead. She held up the speech she had shredded behind Trump's back, on live television. She put her hand to her heart, dipped her head and gave a little bow.
National
Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
President Trump won impeachment acquittal today in the U.S. Senate, with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.