wante B. Benson, of St. Paul, who was shot and died Saturday was also known as Minnesota recording artist "Poppy Loco." In this clip he sits down with MinnesotaColdTv for his first interview.

wante B. Benson, of St. Paul, who was shot and died Saturday was also known as Minnesota recording artist "Poppy Loco." In this clip he sits down with MinnesotaColdTv for his first interview.