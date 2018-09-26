More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings go on road to L.A., trying to climb out of ditch
Vikings must put Bills loss behind them to face Rams
Wild
Mitch Marner has goal, 3 assists to lead Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-1-0 in exhibition play.
Vikings
The Call: Vikings-Rams winner will do more with less with depleted lineups
Both the Vikings and Rams will play Thursday night's game minus some regular starters. Who will fare better?
Twins
Brewers clinch 1st playoff spot since 2011, sweep Cards 2-1
The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011, ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game when Jhoulys Chacin pitched five shutout innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.
Wild
Wild finishes home preseason schedule with victory over Jets
Jared Spurgeon clinched the deciding goal on a wrap-around with 4 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the third period.
