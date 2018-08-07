More from Star Tribune
Serena Williams shares postpartum struggles on social media
Serena Williams says she's been struggling with postpartum emotions and wants other new moms to know they are "totally normal."The 23-time Grand Slam champion suffered…
Sports
Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security
A facial recognition system will be used across an Olympics for the first time as Tokyo organizers work to keep security tight and efficient at dozens of venues during the 2020 Games.
Twins
Peralta's homer in 14th lifts Dbacks over Phillies 3-2
The Arizona Diamondbacks had chances to win in the ninth inning, again in the 10th, and the next three innings after that.
Twins
Taillon, Bettis face off after bonding over cancer battles
The starters for Tuesday's game between Pittsburgh and Colorado reads like this: Jameson Taillon vs. Chad Bettis.
Vikings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL '18: Key transfers from Big House to Bayou
Coach Jim Harbaugh couldn't pass up a chance to deliver a coy response when asked about the quarterback situation at Michigan.Going by numbers alone, there…
